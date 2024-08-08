Haywards Heath Mayor announces Alzheimer's Society as her charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Haywards Heath Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield is delighted to announce local the Alzheimer’s Society as her charity for her term of office. The Mayor took the opportunity to make this announcement at a special Alzheimer’s performance by the Spring Chickens Choir at St Richards Church in Haywards Heath.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield says: “What a splendid afternoon that the Alzheimer Society put together for us in Haywards Heath! A real treat of an afternoon. It started off with a lovely concert by the Spring Chickens Choir, led by the fantastic Cara Barseghian, where poetry, singing and humour met harmoniously right here in St Richard’s Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We then gathered in the church hall for a delightful afternoon tea, with lively conversations and delicious scones. All proceeds raised on the day went to the Alzheimer’s Society, so thank you to them, the Spring Chicken’s choir and St Richards Church for a wonderful fundraising event.

“This was the perfect occasion for me to announce that the Alzheimer Society was the Mayor’s Charity for my second year in office. So many of us are affected by this disease and this charity does so much for our community here in our local area.

Haywards Heath Mayor with Tim Wilkins from Alzheimer's Society West Sussex

"I am looking forward to working with the Alzheimer society in Haywards Heath to raise awareness of the help available and to raise funds to help the charity with its brilliant work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so happy that The Alzheimer’s Society is the Mayor’s charity of the year. The charity does so much locally for people with Alzheimer and their families.

"We are all affected one way or another by dementia, and the moral support and practical help that the Alzheimer society provides locally is invaluable. I cannot wait to work with them to raise funds and awareness and of course for all of us to have fun while doing it.”

With September being the national #AlzheimersMonth, the Mayor is looking forward to announcing her first fundraising event very soon as well as working towards increasing the Alzheimer’s/dementia friendly activities locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor delighted to announce her charity at a special Alzheimer's concert at St Richards Church

Lindy Stannard, Regional Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society said: “We are so grateful to Her Worshipful, the Mayor, Stephanie Inglesfield, for choosing to support Alzheimer’s Society during her second year as Mayor of Haywards Heath.

“One in three people today will develop dementia in their lifetime and there are currently 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK. A timely and accurate diagnosis is crucial to access treatment and support that can help people manage dementia symptoms and avoid ending up in crisis.

"If you or your loved one are worried about experiencing dementia symptoms, you should visit your GP. They will try to asses what’s likely to be causing the problem.

“Alzheimer’s Society is here for everyone affected by dementia.

"Call the Dementia Support Line on 0333 150 3456 or visit https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/ for help and advice.”