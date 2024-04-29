Horsham council votes to support Climate and Nature Bill, which is heading for its second reading in Parliament

Horsham District Council

The vote came after a motion was tabled by Mike Croker (Green, Bramber, Upper Beeding & Woodmancote) during a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (April 24).

It was by no means a unanimous decision and led to some accusations of ‘virtue signalling’ and even a suggestion that the Liberal Democrats and Greens had formed a partnership.

The Bill wants to see a strategy to achieve climate and nature targets implemented and includes the formation of a non-political citizens’ assembly to give advice to the Secretary of State in creating that strategy.

Mr Croker said: “I appreciate that some members do not like the assembly approach but I support it on the basis of the non-political discussion and consensus they have been shown to achieve.

“Over 350 parish, district and county councils have expressed their support for this Bill and I see no reason why this council should not join them – and also urge our respective Members of Parliament to do likewise.”

Joy Dennis (Con, West Chiltington, Thakeham & Ashington) said the assembly would ‘take power away from democratically elected Parliamentarians’.

Alan Manton (Con, West Chiltington, Thakeham & Ashington) called the motion ‘vitue signalling’, saying it promoted an ‘ill-conceived’ Bill.

Mr Manton accused Green councillors of being ‘partners’ with the Liberal Democrats – something they denied – and called on them to ‘have a chance to make an actual difference and withdraw their disastrous Local Plan’.

And, when it came to climate change, Philip Circus said there was ‘a very real danger of hyping up to an unrealistic extent the threats that are facing us’.

He added: “This Bill hypes up this horror story to an extent that risks undermining what the people who drafted it want it to achieve.”

With the motion approved, the council will write to both of the district’s MPs, urging them to support the Bill.

A letter expressing the council’s support will also be sent to Zero Hour, the organisers of the cross-party campaign for the Bill.

Gill Perry (Green, Henfield) said: “The Climate & Nature Bill has cross-party support in Parliament and from respected scientists, charities and organisations.

“This council’s already made positive plans towards net zero and nature recovery and recently passed a motion on rights of rivers.