Horsham District Council agrees to put draft Local Plan for 2023-2040 out to a six-week public consultation

Horsham District Council has agreed to put its draft Local Plan for 2023-2040 out to a six-week public consultation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The decision followed a lengthy meeting on Monday evening (December 11) which saw councillors and members of the public speaking for and against the contents of the new Plan. The consultation – the Regulation 19 stage of the Plan’s progress – will run from January 19 to March 1 2024. Then the Plan and all the responses will be sent to the Planning Inspectorate in June, with hearings expected to be held in October or November.

The council hopes to adopt the new Local Plan in 2025. John Milne, cabinet member for planning & infrastructure, said: “It’s been four, five, six years that the council’s been on this trail and we’re delighted to finally get it across the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s going to make a big difference to the community, controlling speculative development but also bringing forward major improvements in environmental standards and, most of all, bringing affordable houses to more people.”

John Milne. Image: Horsham District Council

The Plan pinpoints land west of Ifield for 3,000 homes, land north-west of Southwater for 1,000 homes, land east of Billingshurst for 650 houses and land north of Horsham – where 2,750 new homes already have planning approval – for a further 500 houses.

Smaller sites include: Ashington, 75 homes; Barns Green, 95; Broadbridge Heath, 133; Cowfold, 70; Henfield, 55; Hornbrook Farm, Horsham, 100; land at Mercer Road, Horsham, 300; Lower Beeding, 43; Partridge Green, 255; Pulborough, 25; Rudgwick and Bucks Green, 66; Rusper, 22; Small Dole, 40; Steyning, 265; Storrington and Sullington, 125; Thakeham, 65; Warnham, 20; and West Chiltington, 38.

Concerns were raised by some councillors that they were being ‘rushed’ into making a decision and hadn’t had enough time to study the documents. Claudia Fisher (Green, Storrington & Washington) suggested a one-month delay but this was voted down after officers laid out the consequences of such a move given the changes to the national planning system which are coming down the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another issue centred around infrastructure such as health and education within the larger developments. Joy Dennis (Con, West Chiltington, Thakeham & Ashington) called plans for a secondary school in the Southwater area ‘disingenuous’, wondering if such a school was even needed or possible.

Pointing to the falling birth rates in the area, Mrs Dennis reported that Southwater Infant Academy was in the process of applying to reduce the number of children it takes on after only 84 joined reception in September.

She added: “Will there really be the site? Will there be the money to build it? Will there really be any demand? And is it likely to be approved by [the Department for Education].”

Sam Bateman (Lib Dem, Billingshurst) said it was ‘unsurprising’ that people were sceptical about the inclusion of 650 homes within her ward, given the way infrastructure has failed to keep up with housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told the meeting there would be ‘no let up’ when it came to lobbying the Integrated Care Board for new clinics and GPs. Unfortunately, though, the council does not get the final say on such services, no matter how loud it shouts.

Councillors agreed by 32 votes to eight with three abstentions that the Local Plan would be put out to public consultation. Mr Milne said: “This is an important milestone in the development of our new Local Plan, as we look to realise our bold new vision for the future of the Horsham District. “We want to ensure the Horsham District continues to be a place where people love to live, work and do business.

“Our Local Plan will play a key role in securing the investment needed to deliver new low carbon housing design and infrastructure and to support sustainable development that delivers environmental protection including 12 per cent biodiversity net gain.”