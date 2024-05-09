Horsham District Council

Horsham District Council has elected its new chairman.

During the annual council meeting on Wednesday (May 8), Nigel Emery (Lib Dem, Holbrook West) was elected to the role.

Mr Emery only joined the council one year ago but has already served as vice-chairman.

Council leader Martin Boffey said he had carried out that role ‘admirably and steadfastly’.

Mr Emery paid tribute to outgoing chairman David Skipp (Lib Dem, Forest), saying he had chaired with ‘great skill and patience’.

He added: “I for one have learned so much from just listening to David and I suspect many of you are the same.

“His contribution, his commitment to his civic duties has been exemplary, speaking at the many charitable events, awards and commemorations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Skipp’s charity during his time as chairman has been the Olive Tree Cancer Support Group, which has a hub in Lavinia House, Dukes Square.

Mr Emery said: “Cancer affects one-third of people in the UK and this tiny, small charity helps local cancer patients, their families and carers, providing well-being and emotional support.”