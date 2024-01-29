Horsham District Council receives £30k government grant to help with work on Water Neutrality
The £308,333 grant from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities includes £250,000 to be used to help deliver solutions to Water Neutrality.
Another £58,333 will help to reduce the backlog of planning applications delayed due to Water Neutrality issues.
During a meeting of the cabinet on Thursday (January 25), members recommended that receipt of the grant be approved and the strategic planning budget for 2023/24 be increased by £250,000.
They also recommended that the development management budget be increased by £58,333.
The recommendations will be put to the next meeting of the full council for final approval.