Horsham District Council receives £30k government grant to help with work on Water Neutrality

Horsham District Council

The £308,333 grant from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities includes £250,000 to be used to help deliver solutions to Water Neutrality.

Another £58,333 will help to reduce the backlog of planning applications delayed due to Water Neutrality issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a meeting of the cabinet on Thursday (January 25), members recommended that receipt of the grant be approved and the strategic planning budget for 2023/24 be increased by £250,000.

They also recommended that the development management budget be increased by £58,333.