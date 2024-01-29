Horsham District Council to find out whether it will receive money to help house Ukrainian and Afghan refugees
On January 5, the council submitted a bid for £760,000 from the Local Authority Housing Fund to help pay for two large resettlement homes and two temporary accommodation homes.
If approved, the grant would cover 40 per cent of the cost, with the council putting in another £1.02million to cover the rest.
A response was expected on January 19 but, during a meeting of the cabinet on Thursday (January 25), members were told it was now expected on Friday (February 2).
Should the bid be approved, the council has until March 29 to at least exchange of contracts for the purchase of the properties.
Sam Raby, cabinet member for housing, communities & wellbeing, said: “I think it is something we should be really proud of.
“Our residents have opened their doors to take in Ukrainian refugees and I think this is just reflecting what our residents desire in the district.
“It makes a lot of sense and it’s the right thing to do.”