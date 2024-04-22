Horsham District Council’s decision to refuse plans to build log cabin in Cowfold overturned

Horsham District Council

The application to build in a paddock south of Cowfold Lodge Cottage, in Henfield Road, was turned down in March 2023.

But an appeal against the decision has been allowed by the Planning Inspectorate and planning permission granted.

Officers refused the application on a number of grounds, including the fact that the cabin would be outside the built-up area boundary on land not allocated for housing in the development plan.

They also felt the building was of ‘poor quality design’ and that future occupiers would be impacted by the noise and smell from agricultural work and the horses using nearby stables.

While the planning inspector agreed the development would cause relatively modest harm to the ‘openness of the countryside’ and living conditions would be ‘less than ideal’, the council’s lack of a five-year supply ofdeliverable housing land counted against the authority.

In their report, the inspector said: “The general housing supply position is deficient.

“An additional dwelling would contribute towards the much-needed supply of houses.

“Small sites can often be built-out relatively quickly and in this case the appellant intends to occupy the dwelling.

“There would be economic benefits arising from construction and spend in the local economy.

“Although these benefits are tempered by the small contribution that one house would make in the context of the current circumstances the additional dwelling would be valuable.”