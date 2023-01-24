Horsham District Homes take handover of three new affordable homes for the benefit of local residents

Horsham District Homes, Horsham District Council’s wholly owned housing company, has taken handover of three new affordable homes for the benefit of Horsham District residents.

The new homes consist of a four-bedroom adapted house and two three-bedroom family homes which will provide much-needed accommodation for residents on the Housing Register.

Horsham District Homes was created to provide affordable rented homes on Council-owned land and smaller development sites to ensure on site delivery can be achieved. This development is the third site providing affordable rented homes to households on the Council’s Housing Register. Two further sites are due to be considered by the Council’s Planning Committee to deliver even more affordable rented homes in the coming months.

Councillor Tricia Youtan, Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Housing and Public Protection said: “There are very few adapted family homes being developed for households with a housing need on our Housing Register. It is fantastic that the Council’s housing company can deliver where others don’t.

From left: Horsham District Council (HDC) Cabinet Member for Housing and Public Protection Cllr Tricia Youtan , HDC Head of Community Services Rob Jarvis and HDC Chief Executive Jane Eaton at one of the new family home

