Horsham District Homes take handover of three new affordable homes for the benefit of local residents

The new homes consist of a four-bedroom adapted house and two three-bedroom family homes which will provide much-needed accommodation for residents on the Housing Register.
Horsham District Homes was created to provide affordable rented homes on Council-owned land and smaller development sites to ensure on site delivery can be achieved. This development is the third site providing affordable rented homes to households on the Council’s Housing Register. Two further sites are due to be considered by the Council’s Planning Committee to deliver even more affordable rented homes in the coming months.
Councillor Tricia Youtan, Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Housing and Public Protection said: “There are very few adapted family homes being developed for households with a housing need on our Housing Register. It is fantastic that the Council’s housing company can deliver where others don’t.
“There is a real pressure for councils to provide affordable homes and I’m really pleased our Council has a housing company which has provided some really impressive sustainable properties to support our commitment to provide affordable homes for our District’s residents.”