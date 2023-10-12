BREAKING
Horsham district's Council Plan adopted for the next four years

Horsham councillors have adopted the district’s Council Plan for the next four years.
By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 12th Oct 2023, 15:59 BST
The Plan, which sets out the council’s priorities up to 2027, was given the nod during a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (October 11) following a recommendation from the cabinet.

Deputy leader John Milne said: “The Council Plan sets out our shared vision for the next four years – a fresh vision grounded in the recent Liberal Democrat local election manifesto but responding to the needs and desires of residents across the district.”

Called ‘A fresh Vision for Horsham District’, the plan covers four main themes – supporting people and communities; inspiring greener futures; building a thriving economy; and always listening, learning and improving.

John Milne, Horsham District CouncilJohn Milne, Horsham District Council
Councillors also adopted the Annual Plan for the remainder of 2023/24.

It’s aim is to take the broad aims and ambitions of the Council Plan and translate them into achievable actions, goals and targets, laying out projects and work-streams which officers will be asked to focus on throughout the year.

Looking at the four main themes, some of the aims are:

  • Supporting people & communities: helping people through the cost of living crisis, improving access to affordable housing and community services, and creating safe spaces for children to grow and play
  • Inspiring greener futures: delivering a Local Plan which sets higher environmental standards including net zero building, green gaps and addressing water neutrality; showing the way to net zero through engagement with the community and the emerging Climate Action Strategy, and helping businesses and residents to waste less and recycle more.
  • Building a thriving local economy: fast-tracking new businesses with start-up packages and pop-up shops, helping to deliver Horsham’s first Business Improvement District (BID), and supporting initiatives to help people find work
  • Always listening, learning and improving: actively listening to and communicating with residents, businesses and volunteer groups, engaging and involving parishes, and looking for opportunities to generate income and reduce costs in order to support our services.
Horsham District CouncilHorsham District Council
Dennis Livingstone (Lib Dem, Nuthurst & Lower Beeding): “There is a great deal of energy within this council from all parties [with] a common aim for a better future for Horsham district. That includes both urban and rural areas.

“There will certainly be many challenges – but together, if we implement the objectives and goals of our plan, Horsham district will be better.”

