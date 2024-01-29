Horsham pensioners could be missing out on financial support because they are worried about scammers

Image: Pixabay free images

During a meeting of the full council, leader Martin Boffey reported that the council had identified 98 households that were not claiming the pension credits to which they were entitled.

He said: “So far 11 have claimed the additional payments, which equates to £37,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We will continue to encourage the other properties to claim this funding.

“A key challenge was always going to be around people understanding that this is genuine support from Horsham District Council and not scamming attempts.”

Another group to benefit from the council’s recent efforts are those who did not realise they were entitled to a Severe Disability Premium.

Thanks to the Low Income Family Tracker system – also known as LIFT – which targets support for the most vulnerable organisations and households across the district, £86,000 of premiums have now been paid out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council recently took on a cost of living officer to co-ordinate its work providing support services for vulnerable and low-income families during the cost-of-living crisis.

The work doesn’t just cover help available through the council.

Mr Boffey said 5,000 households had been written to to let them know they were eligible to apply for Southern Water’s WaterSure scheme, which is the company’s social tariff for water services.

Another 700 families have been told they may qualify for free school meals.