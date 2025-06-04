Horsham Trafalgar Neighbourhood Council presents Leonard Crosbie awards to local volunteers

Horsham Trafalgar Neighbourhood Council recently celebrated its annual awards to volunteers, with certificates being presented to those in Trafalgar Neighbourhood who go over and above in helping make their community a wonderful place to live.

The individual award was presented to John Woolgar who has been looking after the Trinity Cricket pitch since 1988, providing a safe and family friendly space for everyone to enjoy. The club house welcomes visitors and has even been called the best “pub garden” in Horsham!

The business award was presented to the Butterfly Project which started in a bedsit in 2009 and now is an international organisation, joyfully supporting adults to be the best possible version of themselves.

A group award was presented to the Speedwatch team who have been doing such great work in managing the rat-run particularly along Rushams Road. Colin Bush has been very active in trying to persuade County Council to permit a 20s Plenty area along the two busiest roads.

Horsham Green Gym receiving their award

Another group certificate was presented to Horsham Green Gym, who helped with seed planting, building a log pile for the rare stag beetles, and supported a litter picking event.

And the ecology certificate winner was David Bridges of Wild about Warnham, who helped with a two-year swift box project, seed distribution and an educational hedgehog box project.

The chair, Morag Warrack, thanked everyone and expressed her appreciation of all that these good people have achieved over the last few years.

Entertainment for the evening was provided by the Trinity Church Players who sang their own composition, ‘Thank you Trafalgar’, to the ABBA tune!

The group award was presented to the Speedwatch team

The certificates were presented by Horsham District Councillor Anthony Frankland.

It was noted that many volunteers are needed in Trafalgar at the moment, so anyone who is able to help with the Explorer Scouts group or Speedwatch is invited to get in touch via the clerk.