Horsham’s new MP resigns from position as deputy leader of the district council
John Milne, who was elected to Parliament on July 4, has also stepped down from his role as cabinet member for planning & infrastructure.
He will continue to serve as councillor for Denne.
During a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (July 17), leader Martin Boffey said: “My heartfelt congratulations go to John on his election as Member of Parliament for Horsham – a truly historic achievement.
“He’s been an excellent and dependable deputy leader and a first-class cabinet member, fulfilling one of the most challenging roles in the council.”
Mark Baynham (Lib Dem, Billingshurst) was named as the new deputy leader. He will also continue to serve as cabinet member for finance.
Ruth Fletcher (Lib Dem, Denne) has taken over as cabinet member for planning & infrastructure.
