Housebuilder receives green light for 95 new homes in Pagham, West Sussex

Hampshire-headquartered Bargate has received the green light from Arun District Council to develop 95 new homes on a 4.91-Ha (12.13-acre) site in the coastal village of Pagham, West Sussex. It is the sixth scheme the 5* HBF housebuilder has received planning permission for since the start of 2025, totalling over 400 new family homes.

Located on Pagham Road, the new development will feature a variety of mixed tenure detached, semi-detached and terraced houses, alongside maisonettes. Designed by Thrive Architects, the scheme layout comprises one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, as well as new Public Open Space and pedestrian access to serve the wider existing community, together with children’s play areas. 30% of the 95 homes will be delivered to VIVID, Bargate’s parent company, for affordable housing.

The delegated approval of the Reserved Matters application will enable Bargate to make preparations to commence construction later this year. The scheme will be constructed to a high EPC rating, including green technologies, with PV Solar Panels, air source heat pumps, and each home having an EV charger.

Mark White, Managing Director of Bargate, said: “Having handed over 250 beautiful homes to customers in our 2024/5 financial year, we are thrilled to be celebrating 20 years of trading by cementing our growth trajectory. Since the start of 2025, we have received the green light for over 400 family homes, with a number of additional planning applications currently being processed.

“This exemplary housing development in Pagham will create much-needed opportunities to live in an eco-focused home in a sought-after West Sussex spot. Located close to the coast and just two miles from the popular holiday destination of Bognor Regis, this prized site also benefits from being only six miles from the cathedral city of Chichester.

“We will continue to work with Arun District Council to make preparations to commence work on site, with the first home handovers anticipated for 2026.”

The residential development will be constructed using traditional materials inspired by the architectural styles found across the locality, including brick facades, flint and weatherboarding. The majority of the plots will be set out over two storeys, with some having one and a half floors.

The site benefits from a good level of accessibility for pedestrians. Pagham village - a 35-minute walk or five-minute drive - has a variety of amenities, including local schools, pubs, shops, village hall, church and leisure facilities, while a new local centre and primary school are due to be constructed to the south of Summer Lane.

Bargate’s scheme will deliver biodiversity net gains across the site. All existing trees suitable for retention will be retained and supplemented with new planting. A range of wildlife boxes including bat boxes, bird boxes, bee bricks and insect hotels will be distributed throughout the development, as well as a sensitive lighting strategy to maintain dark corridors for bats.

Pagham, located on the West Sussex coast, is two miles west of Bognor Regis, and six miles south of Chichester. It is home to the Nature Conservation Site of Pagham Harbour, a Site of Special Scientific Interest. Chichester has a large centre with many popular bars and restaurants and larger high street stores. It is a 15-minute drive from the development site or a 25-minute bus ride.

Bognor Regis train station has frequent services running to London Victoria in 1hr30, as well as services to Gatwick Airport in just over an hour. The wider motorway network can be reached via the B1266, followed by the A27 and A3, leading onto the M25.