Housing plan for Bristol Close will not proceed

A recent consultation gave residents the chance to give their views on the proposals for eight affordable homes – four maisonettes and four apartments – in a three-storey block.

Following residents’ feedback, the council has decided not to take this project forward.

Councillor Ian Irvine, Cabinet member for Housing, said: “We have been convinced on the strength of the arguments put forward by residents that these proposals should not proceed any further.”

A consultation was also held at the same time on plans to demolish 33 garages and build 10 affordable homes – seven houses and three apartments – in Lansbury Road, Broadfield.