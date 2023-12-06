How the council’s community infrastructure funding is making a difference in Lewes district

Lewes District Council's community infrastructure levy funding is 'making a fantastic difference' to towns and villages from all parts of the district.

The Community Infrastructure Levy, known as CIL, is a charge that local authorities must apply to developments to fund local infrastructure projects. Since 2015, Lewes District Council has allocated over £9 million to a wide range of community improvements.

Councillor Laurence O'Connor, Cabinet Member for Planning, said: "Wherever you live in the district, there are landmark community projects completed, underway, in the pipeline or waiting to be submitted.

"These developments are making a fantastic difference in all our communities and I encourage anyone interested in this funding opportunity to visit the council website and find out more."

Councillor Laurence O'Connor, Cabinet Member for Planning, on the Egret's Way path

Village halls, parks, footpaths, cycle paths, bridleways, sporting facilities, community safety and much more have benefited from CIL in Lewes district.

Thanks to £350,000 CIL funding from the council, projects most recently completed include new and improved footpaths in the Salts Recreation Ground in Seaford, Egret's Way - a walking and cycling route from Newhaven to Lewes, Newick Skate Park and a new clubhouse for Ringmer Bowls Club.

The Egrets Way follows seven miles starting at Newhaven’s Riverside Park, following the course of the River Ouse north to Lewes, then inland to link up with the villages of Kingston, on to Swanborough and Iford and then to Rodmell.

Expressions of interest for the next round of CIL funding can be submitted now. The deadline is 19 December 2023.

Visit www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk for more information about CIL or contact [email protected] .