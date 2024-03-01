Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Instead, the committee recommended the increase to be spread over two years – 18.5 per cent this April and a further 18.5 per cent in April 2025.

Val Weller (Green & Local Alliance Group, Sidlesham and Selsey North) said her chin was on the floor when she read about the proposed 37 per cent increase, which she felt would be unachievable for drivers ‘if they’re expected to make a living’.

It was a view shared by the whole committee.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starline Taxis Photo: Kate Shemilt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a number, including Rhys Chant (Lib Dem, Chichester East), asked why the fees had not been reviewed since 2016 ‘given that the financial situation of the country has changed multiple times since then’.

They were told that, over the past few years, officers had been directed ‘not to increase fees but to support the trade’.

Henry Potter (Con, Goodwood) suggested a 20 per cent per year rise over the next five years, with reviews of the figures to be carried out more regularly.

But in the end, the committee opted for 18.5 per cent for two years – though officers did warn that they would ‘very likely still be operating the service at a deficit’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news was greeted with delight by Starline Sussex, which operates out of Market Road.

The company had warned that a 37 per cent increase all in one go would have ‘huge ramifications’ for passengers and drivers .

Not only would private hire companies have to consider increasing fares to cover the cost but drivers already struggling through the cost of living crisis could be priced out, leaving fewer taxis on the road.

And recruiting new drivers would prove to be ‘virtually impossible’.

Helen Bellingham, representing the company, said: “We’re delighted that councillors took our concerns seriously.”