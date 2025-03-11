I believe waste booking system 'will increase costs' says county councillor

Questions continue to be asked about East Sussex County Council's decision to go-ahead with introducing a booking system for its waste and recycling centres, despite huge public opposition, writes Susan King.

The proposals were agreed by councillor Claire Dowling, ESCC’s lead member for transport and environment, on Monday, February 24.

The decision means residents must book a 30-minute slot by phone or online before visiting any of the ten sites in the county.

The decision has caused huge disquiet - not least because a consultation into the plan garnered a massive response - and almost all of it was negative.

5992 people responsed to the council's consultation, of which 72.63 per cent were 'extremely negative' and 18.61 per cent were 'quite negative' about the plan.

Of those in favour, 1.34 were 'extremely positive' and 2.92 were 'quite positive.' Of the total who replied, about half said they visited the sites at least once a month.

With the county council voting the plan through anyway, people have taken to social media sites across the District to ask why ESCC bothered with a consultation when it was clear they intended to go ahead with the scheme in the first place.

One of the reasons given by ESCC for their decision was the fact it could save money. But local people were quick to ask how is this possible?

Heathfield District Councillor Mike Gadd asked: "How can a scheme like this save the council money when to set it up and operate it is going to involve a substantial feat of organisation? This will involve manpower, IT management, paperwork and some form of site supervision.

"And what will be the treatment of those who turn up having not booked? Will they be turned away?

"I am not saying the scheme is a good one or a bad one but I query how it can be a money saver. To my mind it will increase costs across the region.

"And all the District's waste sites are very different - for example here in Heathfield we have a well-managed operation where it is possible to arrive at virtually any time and successfully unload your waste with no interference - only help if you need it."

An ESCC spokesperson said: “The county council is facing significant financial pressures, coupled with an increase in the usage of the county’s Household Waste Recycling Sites including visits by traders and out of county residents. Introducing a booking system to regulate access to the sites and reduce trade use as well as a charge for out-of-area visits will help contribute to improving the efficiency of the service and reduce the authority’s funding gap.

“Current legislation prohibits the council from charging East Sussex residents to access East Sussex sites. The council is only permitted to charge for the disposal of certain types of waste and details of those charges can be found online at:www.eastsussex.gov.uk/rubbish-recycling/using-our-household-waste-recycling-sites-site-rules-and-policies/charges-for-hardcore-soil-plasterboard-bonded-asbestos-and-tyres."