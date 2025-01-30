Dozens of motorists reported hitting a significant road defect in The Boulevard – on the southbound carriageway near the junction with The Strand.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson told Sussex World: “Our highways operations team is aware of a pothole at the junction of The Strand and The Boulevard in Worthing, which was identified during a routine inspection.

"The defect has been assessed and works to repair it are scheduled in line with our maintenance priorities. We remain committed to maintaining the safety and quality of our roads and encourage residents to report road issues like these through the online reporting tool on our website to help us address them as efficiently as possible.”

Since this statement was issued last week, photos show repair works have been carried out.

Worthing Herald readers had their say after we first posted images of the pothole on Facebook.

Many described the pothole as ‘nasty’, ‘horrendous’ and ‘very dangerous’.

Kata Turcsányi wrote: “I kept hitting that pothole, luckily no damage on my car. Now I'm looking out for it and not going into it.

"It’s really annoying, because they require cars to be safe for the road, but how about the road being safe for cars?”

Victoria Holloway said temporary repairs have been carried out, adding: “I went to dodge it last night and it’s ‘fixed’ (for now at least!)”

Corryne Matthews wrote: “That one got me. I thought I’d hit something. It’s so dangerous for motorcycles and bikes let alone cars! The council need to act urgently to sort this.”

Ros Damario was also caught out by the pothole, commenting: “I hit it the other day. I was watching the traffic on the roundabout and didn't see it.”

Amber Arnold said the roads in Worthing are ‘absolutely awful’.

Mick Concannon added: “Potholes everywhere in Worthing and the rest off the UK.”

1 . Worthing pothole Dozens of motorists reported hitting the pothole in The Boulevard – on the southbound carriageway near the junction with The Strand in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Worthing pothole Repair works have been carried out. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Worthing pothole Photo: Eddie Mitchell