The idea of setting up a town council in Crawley is to be explored.

During a meeting of the borough council on Wednesday (July 16), it was agreed that a Community Governance Review would be launched to look into the suggestion.

The idea came about due to concerns that Local Government Reorganisation – which will see the borough council absorbed into a much larger unitary authority from April 2028 – would distance residents from elected representatives and result in less attention being paid to issues they felt were important.

Michael Jones, leader of the council, said of the proposed town council: “It would maintain a representative local authority that exists only to serve the people of Crawley, a body that understands what makes a New Town work, and seek to ensure not only that it’s maintained but it is built upon for future generations.

Duncan Crow

“It would also have the ability to deliver non-statutory services and assets that residents cherish. And it could lobby strongly on behalf of the interests of the town.”

At the moment there are no solid plans – it’s little more than a ‘can we, can’t we’ exercise. But should it go ahead, Crawley would become the second largest town council in the country, behind Northampton.

Mr Jones stressed that ‘if the evidence doesn’t support it, we don’t have to do it’.

Three amendments were tabled by the Conservative leader Duncan Crow. One suggested they wait to find out exactly what the boundaries would be following the Local Government Reorganisation.

Michael Jones

Another suggested that more than one parish could be formed. And the last put forward the idea of a ‘binding referendum’ telling the people of Crawley what would be involved and giving them a chance to have their say.

Mr Crow stressed the need for people to have a choice rather than facing the one option. And he predicted that the Community Governance Review would say whatever the administration wanted to hear.

He added: “Let’s ask the question. Let’s see if there is scope for more than one parish council within Crawley. Let’s not automatically pre-determine it. It may well be that one town council is what the people want and that’s the best option. If that’s the case then that’s fine. But let’s put that to the test.”

After a lengthy debate, all three amendments were voted down.