In pictures: Crawley Community Awards 2023 - Take a look at the winners from the evening
An awards ceremony took place at the Hawth yesterday (June 27) and celebrated the work of volunteers in the community.
By Ellis Peters
Published 28th Jun 2023, 15:31 BST
Crawley Community Awards returned for another year and it was a night of achievement for the winners in each category. The awards were presented by councillors, community leaders and representatives of the town’s business community.
The audience were treated to performances from local dance and theatre groups.
Here are some highlights from the evening:
