NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

In pictures: Crawley Community Awards 2023 - Take a look at the winners from the evening

An awards ceremony took place at the Hawth yesterday (June 27) and celebrated the work of volunteers in the community.
By Ellis Peters
Published 28th Jun 2023, 15:31 BST

Crawley Community Awards returned for another year and it was a night of achievement for the winners in each category. The awards were presented by councillors, community leaders and representatives of the town’s business community.

The audience were treated to performances from local dance and theatre groups.

Here are some highlights from the evening:

The Bridge Cafe. Crawley Community Awards 2023. SR2306278. Picture: Steve Robards/Sussex World

1. Crawley Community Awards 2023. SR2306278. Picture: Steve Robards/Sussex World

The Bridge Cafe. Crawley Community Awards 2023. SR2306278. Picture: Steve Robards/Sussex World Photo: S Robards

Castle Aerial and Wellbeing. Crawley Community Awards 2023. SR2306278. Picture: Steve Robards/Sussex World

2. Crawley Community Awards 2023. SR2306278. Picture: Steve Robards/Sussex World

Castle Aerial and Wellbeing. Crawley Community Awards 2023. SR2306278. Picture: Steve Robards/Sussex World Photo: S Robards

Maidenbower Colts FC. Crawley Community Awards 2023. SR2306278. Picture: Steve Robards/Sussex World

3. Crawley Community Awards 2023. SR2306278. Picture: Steve Robards/Sussex World

Maidenbower Colts FC. Crawley Community Awards 2023. SR2306278. Picture: Steve Robards/Sussex World Photo: S Robards

Alfie Pyle. Crawley Community Awards 2023. SR2306278. Picture: Steve Robards/Sussex World

4. Crawley Community Awards 2023. SR2306278. Picture: Steve Robards/Sussex World

Alfie Pyle. Crawley Community Awards 2023. SR2306278. Picture: Steve Robards/Sussex World Photo: S Robards

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Crawley Community Awards