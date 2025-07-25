Inspector refuses camping facilities near Hailsham after second appeal

Plans for camping facilities near Hailsham have been turned down at appeal, after a High Court challenge led to a reappraisal of the scheme.

In a decision notice published last week, a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with proposals put forward by Wellshurst Golf and County Club, near Hailsham.

The club had been seeking permission to begin using part of its land as a camping ground, with its proposals involving the creation of 18 caravan pitches, the erection of six camping pods and the construction of a shower and office block.

These proposals had been turned down by Wealden District Council in November 2023, but this initial refusal was overturned in October last year after the golf club’s owner, Downsview Leisure, lodged an appeal.

The appeal decision was quashed, however, after the council launched a High Court challenge. This led to the Planning Inspectorate agreeing to a “redo” the appeal earlier this year.

According to the decision notice, the previous appeal decision was quashed as the inspector in that case ‘had not provided adequate reasoning’ on why the development was not in breach of standing advice from Natural England.

Among other matters, this standing advice states development should not be approved if it falls within 15 metres of an ancient woodland.

In appeal documents, the council had argued that the development involved works — in the form of a foul pumping station and swales — which did fall within the 15-metre buffer zone.

While Downsview Leisure argued this was not the case, the planning inspector ultimately ruled that there was no “substantive evidence to suggest these features would not fall within the 15-metre buffer”.

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “Given these factors, the proposal has the potential to cause deterioration of the ancient woodland as set out in the Standing Advice. There is no supporting evidence to demonstrate this would not be the case.”

The inspector added: “In the absence of wholly exceptional reasons and a suitable compensation strategy, the proposal would conflict with the National Planning Policy Framework, which sets out …that development resulting in the loss or deterioration of irreplaceable habitats should be refused.”

In the light of the above, the appeal was dismissed.

The inspector did, however, rule out part of Wealden District Council’s reasons for refusing the scheme.

In its initial refusal, the council had concluded the development would “result in an urbanising effect harmful to the immediate landscape setting”. The inspector reached a different view, judging the scheme would “preserve the landscape setting.”

For further information on the proposals see application reference WD/2022/1435/F on the Wealden District Council website.