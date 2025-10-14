The fencing around the grave at Snell Hatch Cemetery before Crawley Borough Council removed it | Picture: submitted

A grieving mum has been left heartbroken after decorative fences she put around her baby’s grave were removed by Crawley Borough Council

Summer Houghton lost baby Rayne after she had to have a medical termination due to illness - Rayne was delivered on July 25.

After her baby was buried at Snell Hatch Cemetery in West Green on August 15, Summer put up a pink fence up and some flowers around the grave a week later.

But when Summer returned on September 10, she said the council had removed the fencing without telling her.

A council spokesperson said: “We appreciate that placing personal items or mementos around the curtilage of a grave space is a sensitive matter.

“It is however necessary to implement certain rules and standards to ensure our cemeteries are presented in a consistent and orderly manner suitable for public use.

“As part of these requirements, fencing is not permitted around plots within either of our cemeteries. This is set out in our burial ground rules and regulations and we remove any that we find.

“We are sorry if this wasn’t fully understood following discussions that we had with the family.”

Summer’s mum Jane told us: “Nothing was explained to her and there are graves down there with fences and we feel what’s right for others should be the same.

“If you pay for your baby’s resting place, as my daughter did, you should be allowed to keep it nice.

“I have tried to get help from the Crawley MP, who is getting back to me, but we need help to get the law changed on this.

“It’s heart-breaking that we can’t make the baby’s grave site pretty.”