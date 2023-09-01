Key footpath closed from Upper Beeding to Steyning due to safety concerns
West Sussex County Council (WSCC) has issued a temporary closure notice, stating that use of the Steyning / Upper Beeding footpath is ‘temporarily prohibited’.
The closure has been in place since last Thursday (August 24).
"This path closure is necessary for public safety due to an unsafe bridge,” the notice reads.
“This notice is effective for 21 days from this date but it is intended to extend the closure until the bridge can be made safe."
The council told the public an investigation found the bridge was ‘showing signs of deterioration’ and ‘it is not safe to remain open’.
A statement read: “WSCC are working on resolving this issue as quickly as possible but due to the complicated nature of this work and the need to replace the structure completely it is currently not possible to say when the path will be reopened.
“Enquiries regarding the footpath closure should be directed to Public Rights of Way Team (01243 777620). Please quote the path number when you call. We apologise for any inconvenience.”