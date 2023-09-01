A key footpath from Upper Beeding to Steyning has been closed due to ‘signs of deterioration’.

West Sussex County Council (WSCC) has issued a temporary closure notice, stating that use of the Steyning / Upper Beeding footpath is ‘temporarily prohibited’.

The closure has been in place since last Thursday (August 24).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Westminster Explained newsletter. Get the latest news from within the corridors of power. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This path closure is necessary for public safety due to an unsafe bridge,” the notice reads.

West Sussex County Council (WSCC) has issued a temporary closure notice, stating that use of the Steyning / Upper Beeding footpath is ‘temporarily prohibited’. Photo: Stock image / National World

“This notice is effective for 21 days from this date but it is intended to extend the closure until the bridge can be made safe."

The council told the public an investigation found the bridge was ‘showing signs of deterioration’ and ‘it is not safe to remain open’.

A statement read: “WSCC are working on resolving this issue as quickly as possible but due to the complicated nature of this work and the need to replace the structure completely it is currently not possible to say when the path will be reopened.