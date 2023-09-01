BREAKING
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park

Key footpath closed from Upper Beeding to Steyning due to safety concerns

A key footpath from Upper Beeding to Steyning has been closed due to ‘signs of deterioration’.
By Sam Morton
Published 1st Sep 2023, 08:00 BST

West Sussex County Council (WSCC) has issued a temporary closure notice, stating that use of the Steyning / Upper Beeding footpath is ‘temporarily prohibited’.

The closure has been in place since last Thursday (August 24).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This path closure is necessary for public safety due to an unsafe bridge,” the notice reads.

Most Popular
West Sussex County Council (WSCC) has issued a temporary closure notice, stating that use of the Steyning / Upper Beeding footpath is ‘temporarily prohibited’. Photo: Stock image / National WorldWest Sussex County Council (WSCC) has issued a temporary closure notice, stating that use of the Steyning / Upper Beeding footpath is ‘temporarily prohibited’. Photo: Stock image / National World
West Sussex County Council (WSCC) has issued a temporary closure notice, stating that use of the Steyning / Upper Beeding footpath is ‘temporarily prohibited’. Photo: Stock image / National World

“This notice is effective for 21 days from this date but it is intended to extend the closure until the bridge can be made safe."

The council told the public an investigation found the bridge was ‘showing signs of deterioration’ and ‘it is not safe to remain open’.

A statement read: “WSCC are working on resolving this issue as quickly as possible but due to the complicated nature of this work and the need to replace the structure completely it is currently not possible to say when the path will be reopened.

“Enquiries regarding the footpath closure should be directed to Public Rights of Way Team (01243 777620). Please quote the path number when you call. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Related topics:Upper BeedingWest Sussex County Council