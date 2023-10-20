Plans have been unveiled to replace run-down garage sites in Lancing with 16 new council homes.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Funds from the sale of former council houses to tenants ‘could be used’ to build the new properties, Adur District Council has revealed this month.

"Adur District Council is replacing old garage compounds and under-used car parks with extra council homes that families in the district need in Sompting, Lancing, Shoreham, Southwick and Fishersgate,” a council spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The latest sites to be brought forward for development are the council-owned garage compounds in Daniel Close and Gravelly Crescent on Lancing’s Mash Barn estate.”

The latest sites to be brought forward for development are the council-owned garage compounds in Daniel Close and Gravelly Crescent (pictured) on Lancing’s Mash Barn estate. Photo: Adur District Council

The council’s Joint Strategic Sub-Committee has approved the use of more than £1.8m of income from council house sales – known as Right to Buy receipts – for the construction of 16 new homes on the sites.

A council spokesperson added: “The money is ring-fenced, meaning it’s specifically set aside for securing new, affordable homes in Adur and may allow the development to be completed at no net cost to the council.

“A total of nine new homes will be built on the Daniel Close site, while seven new homes will be built at Gravelly Crescent. Every home will have its own private outdoor area and a parking space with EV charging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The developments are part of the council’s small sites programme, which aims to transform under-utilised council-owned sites to provide homes for local people. The first five of these projects are expected to be completed within the next six months.”

The latest sites to be brought forward for development are the council-owned garage compounds in Daniel Close (pictured) and Gravelly Crescent on Lancing’s Mash Barn estate. Photo: Adur District Council

The council said there are currently ‘around 900 people’ on the housing waiting list – around 100 of which are being housed in temporary accommodation.

Councillor Carson Albury, cabinet member for Adur Homes and customer services, said: “Delivering genuinely affordable homes for our local community is a top priority, and the small sites project is helping us push forward to meet our affordable housing targets.