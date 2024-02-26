Let’s Talk - community safety event has been organised by Crawley Borough Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Let’s Talk will be held at the town hall on Thursday March 7 from 6-8pm.

The news was shared by Yasmin Khan, cabinet member for public protection, during a meeting of the full council, who said she hoped the event would help to build trust among the town’s harder to reach communities.

She said: “Residents will have a chance to voice their concerns, discuss them with community safety decision makers and help make Crawley safer.”

Let’s Talk will feature a discussion with representatives of the borough council, Sussex Police and West Sussex County Council, while a guest speaker will share their experience of exploitation and gangs.

There will be a performance by young people from AudioActive Crawley.