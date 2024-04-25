Lewes MP meets with residents to discuss road safety on Chyngton Lane in Seaford
Residents have attempted to resolve the issue themselves by installing a mirror opposite the junction to provide increased visibility, however this was taken down within 12 hours. East Sussex County Council state that it is their policy that they do not support mirrors at junctions and that these can be a distraction.
Councillor Sam Adeniji, East Sussex County Councillor for Seaford North, has been making representations to East Sussex County Council on behalf of the residents of Chyngton Lane. He says he has been met with resistance, as there has not been road traffic accident there for the past 3 years.
Maria Caulfield MP said: “Myself and local Councillor Sam Adeniji have met with the residents of Chyngton Lane as it is extremely disappointing that the County Council are refusing to act before there is an accident.
"Residents have told me that they fear for their safety everytime they are driving onto the A259 and have told me of instances where cars have had to swerve to avoid collision.”
An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The County Council has a finite amount of funding to develop local transport improvements, including road safety schemes, and we need to ensure that we target our resources to those schemes which will be of greatest benefit to our local communities. A potential junction improvement scheme at the junction of Chyngton Lane and the A259 has been assessed through our approved scheme prioritisation process and is not currently a priority for the county council.
“We have limited resources for road safety measures, and with the considerable cost involved in implementing measures, we have to focus these on areas where the need is greatest.
“We recognise that there are schemes that do not meet the county council’s benchmark for funding but are important to the local community. These schemes can sometimes be funded through our Community Match initiative, which is open to parish and town councils, residents’ associations and local community groups.”
