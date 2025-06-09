Lewes’ unique Mayoralty: the Mayoral Team and Second Deputy are confirmed for 2025 to 2026

Lewes Town Council is undergoing a process of modernisation and its current councillors are keen for Lewes’ Town Council to reflect the society we live in today. One of the ways they are enacting that this year is by having a Mayoral Team, rather than just the traditional roles of Mayor and their Deputy.

To create a team, a Second Deputy is chosen. This has several benefits, including spreading the large commitment a Mayor takes on for a year of representing the council at local community events. And most importantly it makes these traditional roles more possible for people who previously would not have been able to balance them with work, family and other commitments.

The new Mayor for 2025/2026, Councillor Emily Clarke is excited about working as part of the pioneering Mayoral Team.

In her first speech as Mayor, she explained that as Mayor she is still working and has a young family, but that she wants this year to be a “game changer in encouraging younger people with demanding jobs, caring responsibilities, health issues – real world-juggling-acts to perform daily – to take part in our local democracy and consider our roles here achievable too.”

Lewes' Mayoral team for 2025-2026. Second Deputy Councillor Blackwell, Mayor Emily Clarke and Deputy Mayor Adrian Ross

Councillor Blackwell becomes Second Deputy

On Thursday May 29, the first Full Council meeting since Councillor Clarke became Mayor, Councillor Nicky Blackwell was confirmed as Second Deputy for the year, joining the Mayoral Team alongside Councillor Emily Clarke as Mayor and Councillor Adrian Ross as Deputy Mayor.

Councillor Clarke said “I would like to thank Councillor Blackwell for being so supportive and brilliant in that role and in that team.”

Councillor Blackwell believes that being a Lewes Town Councillor gives opportunities to give something back to a place that means a lot to them.

What is a Mayoral Team?

The Mayoral Team starts with the current Chair and Deputy Chair of the council, who are chosen by their fellow councillors for a one year term which also sees them become Mayor and Deputy Mayor. A Second Deputy then can be nominated by the Mayor and this choice is then confirmed by all councillors. This year, the Mayoral Team will work together on innovations in the council, and fundraising for Councillor Clarke’s chosen theme of Community Support, as well as illuminating Lewes’ many remarkable groups and organisations by getting out into the community at engagements and raising the profile of causes that are close to each team member’s hearts.

This is a unique setup for a town mayoralty, with few similar teams in England, and councillors believe it makes the role more accessible and realistic for anybody to take on, as opposed to being suited to people who have a lot of time on their hands.

A Mayoral Team was first used during the last civic year when Councillor Imogen Makepeace was Mayor. She wanted her term as Mayor to be “less about ‘the Mayor’ and more about the Mayoral Team…to find ways to open the role so that with plenty of support anyone could take it on.”