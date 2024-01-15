Library to remain in place during Peacehaven Meridian Centre development

Peacehaven Library is to remain in its current location following the announced closure of the Co-op in the Meridian Centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While the Co-op in the Meridian Centre will close on Saturday, January 20, East Sussex County Council (ESCC) have announced that the library will remain in its current location during the future redevelopment of the site. The current site will be replaced with a Morrisons superstore, 10 smaller retail units and a new library space.

Due to the level of uncertainty and limited options, the County Council’s library team and property team had looked at a number of alternatives to ensure the town would continue to have access to a full service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fortunately, an agreement has been reached with Morrisons, the owners of the Meridian Centre, and plans for an alternative, temporary building, are no longer needed.

Library to remain in place during Peacehaven development

Councillor Claire Dowling, the county council’s lead member responsible for libraries, said: “We know that there was concern about the provision of library services while the Meridian Centre is developed, and we are delighted to have been able to come to an agreement with the site owners which allows the services to continue to be provided from the current library.

“We have also been able to agree terms with Morrisons for a 300m2 purpose-built library building within the new development, which will allow us to continue to deliver a quality, needs-focussed library service for years to come.”