Lindfield Parish Council to get just under £250,000 for new toilet block

Mid Sussex District Council has agreed to pass just under £250,000 to Lindfield Parish Council to help to pay for a new toilet block.

The £249,785 will cover most of the cost of building the block on Lindfield Common.

During a meeting on Monday (October 16), members of the grants panel agreed that the money would be released from Section 106 funds held by the council.

Section 106 funds – known as S106 – are paid by developers who are building in the area and are ring-fenced for specific uses such as sports, leisure and community.

The block will be open daily between March 1 and October 1, 7am to 9pm, and from 7am to 6pm between October 2 and February 29.

It will contain three individual cubicles and a Changing Places cubicle for people with disabilities.

The build will cost £305,547.50, with the parish council covering the remaining £55,762.50 as well as upkeep and maintenance costs.

Anne-Marie Cooke (Lib Dem, Lindfield) said the toilets were ‘a long-awaited, long planned-for addition’ to the Common and she was ‘delighted’ to see the inclusion of a Changing Places facility.

The panel also re-confirmed the release of £224,139.11 of S106 funds to the Adastra Hall Hassocks Community Association.

The money will be put towards the cost of two extensions at the hall to provide disabled toilet facilities and to enlarge the Green Room to create a large self-contained activity hall.

The money was first agreed in June, with the association being asked to cover the rest of the project costs – some £287,744.89.