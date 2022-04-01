Listed Bognor Regis building could become 10 flats

Salisbury House currently houses five flats for adults with learning disabilities and consent is sought for their change of use to self contained flats with the formation of five further flats from house of multiple occupation rooms, a garage and office.

The plans include repairs and decoration of external surfaces, minor alterations to the elevation facing Sadler Street, changing one window facing the back courtyard to French doors and applying obscure film to two windows in the courtyard area.

A planning statement by applicant Winston Developments Ltd said the work would include minor internal alterations to form 10 self-contained flats, minor external alterations to a garage/office facing Sadler Street to accommodate a residential unit and works to the internal courtyard to form private terraces, a refuse store and a bike store.

Plans have been submitted for Salisbury House, The Steyne, Bognor Regis

“It is currently arranged as a number of self contained flats for adults with learning difficulties and is noted on the CQC website as a service provider under the name of Salisbury Support Services,” the statement said.

“The last report on file is from 2018 but it is believed that this use stopped in around 2015.

“The property is currently laid out as seven self-contained flats with a garage/office/kitchen on Sadler Street.

“There is evidence that some rooms may be used as an HMO and this fits with the available planning history.

“The property is mostly vacant and is no longer used by Salisbury Support Services and is in a state of disrepair.”

The statement said the property is located in a ‘predominantly residential area and most buildingsin the Steyne have been converted to provide self contained flats’.

“The use of the property is consistent with neighbours and the number of potential occupants will be less than the current approved use and will not cause additional noise,” it said.

There is no parking available for the building.

To see the plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BR/65/22/L.

