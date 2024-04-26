Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The plans submitted to Arun District Council for approval show the derelict station off East Street being replaced with a four storey block of flats.

It shows three three bedroom, four two bedroom and two one bedroom flats, with 10 car parking spaces, including one disabled parking space, and a bike store for 12 bikes.

The station has been derelict since 2021, when the South East Coast Ambulance Service no longer had use for the site and sold it off to private developers.

James Walsh (LDem, Brookfield) said at the time the decision was ‘crazy’, stating he and other councillors wanted to see a ‘blue light hub’ on the site, bringing fire, police and ambulance response services under one roof.

The site is near Roland House/Mewsbrook House which is a grade II listed building, and is adjacent to the East Street conservation area.

The Arun Conservation Area Advisory Panel (ACAAP) has objected to the plans, due to the size of the building potentially imposing on those heritage assets.

Planning consultants for the applicants, Lewis&Co planning, said the development would provide ‘much needed housing’ for the area, stating the flats are of ‘high standard and meet, or exceed, national space standards’.

The site is also neighbouring the Littlehampton Police Station and National Probation Service offices, and backs onto the River Beach Primary School field.