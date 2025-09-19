Littlehampton banking hub plans submitted
The plans seek approval to transform the former hobby/airsoft shop at 43 High Street in a community banking facility.
Alongside banking hub and post office signage, an external ATM is to be installed as part of the plans, as well as a new automatic door and double-glazed windows.
The plans were submitted by Cash Access UK, a not-for-profit company funded by major high street banks to provide access to cash, deposit and ‘basic banking’ services for consumers and small businesses.
Cash Access UK opened a temporary banking hub in the Littlehampton Town Council offices in Manor House, Church Street, in May 2025.
The plans were submitted on Monday, September 11, with a decision expected to be made by the council by November 10.
To view the plans visit www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search and search with the code LU/182/25/PL.