Littlehampton banking hub plans submitted

Plans to establish a new Littlehampton banking hub have been submitted to Arun District Council.

The plans seek approval to transform the former hobby/airsoft shop at 43 High Street in a community banking facility.

Alongside banking hub and post office signage, an external ATM is to be installed as part of the plans, as well as a new automatic door and double-glazed windows.

The plans were submitted by Cash Access UK, a not-for-profit company funded by major high street banks to provide access to cash, deposit and ‘basic banking’ services for consumers and small businesses.

Plans for a banking hub in Littlehampton High Street have been submitted. Picture: Arun District Council planning portal via Local Democracy Reporting Service

Cash Access UK opened a temporary banking hub in the Littlehampton Town Council offices in Manor House, Church Street, in May 2025.

The plans were submitted on Monday, September 11, with a decision expected to be made by the council by November 10.

To view the plans visit www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search and search with the code LU/182/25/PL.