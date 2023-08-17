The closure of a key footpath in Littlehampton this week was not authorised, according to West Sussex County Council.

A photo taken in Arundel Road, Littlehampton on Monday (August 14) showed the public footpath towards the town centre was fenced off, with a digger in use alongside a pile of rubble.

“These works closing the pavement on Arundel Road, Littlehampton have been in a few days now,” wrote local resident Derrick Chester, who took the photo, in a message to West Sussex Highways.

"It's the main pedestrian route into town from Wick, heavily used, yet there is no clear safe alternative pedestrian route signed or protected. Please deal with this urgently.”

A council inspector visited the site and ‘has instructed that the footway must be re-opened immediately’. Photo: Derrick Chester

The county council said an inspector visited the site this morning (Thursday) and ‘has instructed that the footway must be re-opened immediately’.

A spokesperson for the highways department added: “The contractors are now in the process of clearing the footway and it should be fully open by 10am. The contractor will also be receiving a fixed penalty notice for working on highway land without a valid permit.