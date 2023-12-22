Littlehampton seafront plans progress
The plans for the regeneration of Littlehampton’s seafront between East Beach, South Terrace and Windmill Road were submitted in October and were granted permission at a meeting of the council’s planning committee on Thursday, December 14.
An objection was registered from the local flood authority, West Sussex County Council, which said flood and drainage reports did not accord with the national planning policy framework or Arun’s Local Plan – increasing the risk of flooding ‘elsewhere, upstream, or downstream from the site or general vicinity’.
Arun District Council officers and members noted the county council had not exactly specified where the increase in flood risk as a result of development would be, with members unsure why they had objected without specifics.
Two Littlehampton residents objected to the scheme, saying small businesses would suffer from fewer visitors to seafront guesthouse accommodation along South Terrace.
One of the objectors said he owned a guest house that had been there for about 130 years, and the main selling point was the seafront view. He feared this could be lost to trees planted for the regeneration scheme.
He said: “The hospitality economy is here in Littlehampton, guesthouses on south terrace deliver an estimated £1million a year to local restaurants and shops. Are you ready to put the sustainability of existing small accommodation businesses and restaurants at risk?”
Councillor Mike Northeast (Lab, Courtwick with Toddington) said the plans would only help to ‘enhance’ the town’s seafront and trees would be planted far enough apart to keep sea views between them.
Council officers noted they had secured maintenance contracts for 25 years for the scheme, instead of the standard five.
Shaun Gunner (Con, Rustington East) said he ‘struggled’ to see how ‘lovely’ planting and water features, and new toilets and outdoor eating areas would ‘undermine’ the town’s economy.
Mr Gunner said: “I think this is a really positive application – I certainly think, the views of this will be nicer than the views of the Windmill Cinema and the former Harvester.”