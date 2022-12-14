The results of a public consultation on plans to improve the Littlehampton seafront green area using government funding have been released – and show respondents mostly in favour of the proposals.

The Arun District Council consultation took place in October and November and saw 465 people respond. The majority of those who participated were Littlehampton locals, but interest came from further afield, too.

Respondents were asked whether or not they were in support of the different aspects that make up the scheme and whether they had any additional comments. Full details of the survey findings are available on our website: Littlehampton Seafront Design Scheme | Arun District Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

A snapshot shows 77 per cent agreed with proposals to improve the car parking provision, with additional comments on the topics of flooding concerns, inclusion of trees for shade and planting to break up visual impact.

The results of a public consultation into plans to improve Littlehampton seafront have been published by Arun District Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Banjo Road area and proposed marketplace were welcomed with 77 per cent agreeing with the proposals as shown in the consultation plans and 79 per cent supporting the inclusion of food or retail outlets. Other popular responses showed 83 per cent agreed with the proposals for the activity hub (East) and 86 per cent agreed with proposals for the activity hub (West). A total of 94 per cent of respondents agreed with the inclusion of sustainable planting, with comments to support the natural landscape with appropriate plant species. Improved toilet facilities also drew comments with 87 per cent supporting the building of a new toilet block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about activities they would like to see included in the design, the most popular choices were water play, outdoor gym equipment, climbing area/nets/wall, and toddler play features. The final selection of activities will depend on cost.

Funded by £7,234,201 from the Levelling Up Fund, the Littlehampton seafront project will implement parts of the council’s Vision, aiming to support wellbeing and enable improvements and activities to increase visitor numbers to the town. The project will also meet the town centre aspirations of the council’s Economic Development Strategy 2020-2025. Economic strategy and delivery | Arun District Council Design and build contractors are due to be appointed early next year. They will be tasked with refining the design of the scheme which will then form part of a planning application submission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Depending on the outcome of that process, it is hoped that work will then get underway later in 2023.

Councillor Shaun Gunner, Leader of Arun District Council, said: “At Arun District Council, we are working hard to deliver projects to make Arun and Littlehampton an even better place to live, to work and to visit and your responses will help us to design something that works for the community and continues to transform Littlehampton as an up-and-coming destination. Thank you to all of you who contributed towards making this a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad