As part of the ongoing public realm improvement works, the iconic structure in the high street has been given a fresh new look.

“In recent weeks, contractors Edburtons, expertly gave the structure a new lease of life by painting it and installing uplighters which will ensure the site is well visible in the dark,” a Littlehampton Town Council spokesperson said.

"Town mayor, councillor Freddie Tandy, visited the site during the refurbishment to give the team a lending hand before returning once again to see it finished in the company of the chairman of Arun District Council, councillor Alison Cooper.”

Mayor Freddie Tandy said Arun District Council has 'done an amazing job' and the added lighting 'completes it perfectly'. Photo: Littlehampton Town Council

The clock face itself was made circa 1920s by John Smith and Sons of Clerkenwell. The council said there are ‘unsubstantiated’ notes in the Littlehampton Museum that it was originally made for a church in Portsmouth – which was bombed during the Second World War.

A council spokesperson added: “The clock was given to Littlehampton Urban District Council in 1950 by a local businessman with a view to it being displayed in the town centre, however these plans did not come to fruition and it was kept in storage until the mid-1980s.

"It was then brought to Littlehampton Museum where it was restored and displayed.

“In 1988 the clock was presented on permanent loan to the town council with the ultimate aim of it being publicly displayed in the town.”

The Clock Tower was erected in 2000 to celebrate the new millennium ‘and finally the clock had a permanent home’, the council said.