Local elections 2024: Labour take control over Adur council for first time ever; Worthing retained
Of the 15 seats contested in Adur, Labour candidates were elected in 12, Conservative candidates in one, Greens in one and Independents in one.
The results mean that the council is now made up of 17 Labour members, eight Conservatives, two Greens and two Independents.
Until 2022, the party had never controlled Worthing Borough Council.
Of the 13 seats being contested, Labour candidates were elected in nine, Conservative candidates in three and Greens in one.
The results mean that the council is now made up of 26 Labour members, nine Conservatives and two Greens.
To see the full ward-by-ward results, visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/elections-and-voting/election-results/2024/.
Here are the results in full.
Adur:
– Cokeham (Adur DC)
David Bamber (Britain First) - 131
Carolyn Fuhrmann (Labour) - 407
Cheikh Gueye (Lib Dem) - 70
Daniel Guy (Conservative) - 359
Helen Mears (Green) - 79
Rejected / Invalid - 8
Turnout - 30.51%
Labour gain
– Eastbrook (Adur DC)
Andrew Harvey (Labour) - 596
Kristy Lascelles (Green) - 84
Jill Lennon (Conservative) - 338
Rejected / Invalid - 8
Turnout - 31.20%
Labour gain
– Peverel (Adur DC)
Saffa Jan (Labour) - 514
Eileen Riley (Green) - 71
Tom Smith (Conservative) - 462
Rejected / Invalid - 8
Turnout - 31.80%
Labour gain
– Widewater (Adur DC)
Victoria Benson (Green) - 336
Ann Bridges (Ind) - 281
Patrick Ginnelly (Green) - 346
Pauline Higgins (Lab) - 604
Adrienne Lowe (Lab) - 712
Joe Pannell (Con) - 463
Kirstie Pannell (Con) - 415
Rejected / Invalid - 6
Turnout - 36.03%
Labour gain x2
– St Nicolas (Adur DC)
Stuart Bower (Independent) - 77
James Burrage (Lib Dem) - 47
Tim Higgins (Labour) - 401
Gerry Thompson (Green) - 652
Bob Towner (Conservative) - 447
Rejected / Invalid - 11
Turnout - 50.79%
Green hold
– Mash Barn (Adur DC)
Kevin Elliott (Green) - 84
Mike Mendoza (Conservative) - 296
Sharon Sluman (Labour) - 655
Rejected / Invalid - 12
Turnout - 29.46%
Labour hold
– Southwick (Adur DC)
Robina Baine (Labour) - 780
Jane Mott (Green) - 72
Vicky Parkin (Conservative) - 278
Samuel Welton (Lib Dem) - 86
Rejected / Invalid - 8
Turnout - 35.81
Labour hold
– Southlands (Adur DC)
Matt Fry (Conservative) - 288
Keith Humphrey (Lib Dem) - 71
Deborah Stainforth (Labour) - 540
Troy Wade (Green) - 54
Rejected / Invalid - 14
Turnout - 31.18%
Labour hold
– St Mary’s (Adur DC)
Becky Allinson (Labour) - 945
Angie Buhl-Nielsen (Green) - 255
Vanessa Evans (Conservative) - 314
Jeremy Gardner (Labour) - 858
Rejected / Invalid - 11
Turnout - 35.96%
Labour hold
– Buckingham (Adur DC)
Kevin Boram (Conservative) - 424
Leslie Groves Williams (Green) - 70
Nigel Jenner (Labour) - 681
Ian Jones (Lib Dem) - 164
Rejected / Invalid - 16
Turnout - 43.99
Labour gain
– Hillside (Adur DC)
Nigel Corston (Labour) - 623
Rick Matthews (Conservative) - 451
Russell Whiting (Green) - 74
Rejected / Invalid - 8
Turnout - 34.19
Labour gain
– Churchill (Adur DC)
Mandy Buxton-Andrews (Conservative) - 394
Peter Riley (Green) - 107
Nigel Sweet (Labour) - 411
Rejected / Invalid - 13
Turnout - 27.17
Labour gain
– Manor (Adur DC)
Carson Albury (Conservative) - 572
Cheryl Giles (Labour) - 370
Maggie Rumble (Green) - 98
David Thompson (Lib Dem) - 54
Rejected / Invalid - 14
Turnout - 34.42%
Conservative hold
Worthing:
– Salvington (Worthing BC)
Sonya Mallin (Green) - 170
Emma Norton (Lib Dem) - 242
Richard Nowak (Conservative) - 1154
Anthony Squires (Labour) - 847
Rejected / invalid - 22
Turnout - 34.12%
Conservative hold
– Selden (Worthing BC)
Sarah Blake (Conservative) - 529
Christine Brown (Lib Dem) - 157
Clare Marshall (Green) - 193
Jon Roser (Labour) - 1168
Rejected / invalid - 14
Turnout - 33.50%
Labour hold
– Offington (Worthing BC)
Iona Harte (Lib Dem) - 161
Liz Nicholson (Labour) - 782
Steve Rhodes (Green) - 186
Elizabeth Sparkes (Conservative) - 1256
Rejected / invalid - 17
Turnout - 36.81%
Conservative hold
– Tarring (Worthing BC)
Karen Brooks (Green) - 151
Christina Shane-Chan (Conservative) - 337
Lysanne Skinner (Labour) - 1009
Hazel Thorpe (Lib Dem) - 765
Rejected / invalid - 30
Turnout - 35.96
Labour gain
– Marine (Worthing BC)
Beccy Cooper (Labour) - 1501
Julie Dawe (Green) - 198
Oliver Jones (Conservative) - 833
Trudi Starling (Lib Dem) - 149
Rejected / invalid - 18
Turnout - 40.40%
Labour hold
– Goring (Worthing BC)
Ian Davey (Green) - 1696
Merlin Jones (Lib Dem) - 89
Tshepo Skwambane (Labour) - 271
Paisley Thomson (Conservative) - 982
Rejected / invalid - 28
Turnout - 44.51
Green gain
– Gaisford (Worthing BC)
Stephen Carleysmith (Green) - 249
Mark Etchells (Lib Dem) - 158
John Turley (Labour) - 1364
Bryan Turner (Conservative) - 669
Rejected / invalid - 15
Turnout - 35.15%
Labour hold
– Heene (Worthing BC)
Roy Barraclough (Conservative) - 580
Constantine De Goguel (Green) - 232
Tom Ellum (Labour) - 1245
Matt Hoyland (Lib Dem) - 153
Rejected / invalid - 18
Turnout - 33.81
Labour hold
–
Central (Worthing BC)
Diane Guest (Conservative) - 519
David Kingston (Lib Dem) - 156
Jo Paul (Green) - 272
Rosey Whorlow (Labour) - 1372
Rejected / invalid - 27
Turnout - 30.55
Labour hold
–
Broadwater (Worthing BC)
John Apsey (Lib Dem) - 149
Cathy Glynn-Davies (Labour) - 1,218
Valerie Knight (Green) - 190
John Salisbury (Conservative) - 515
Rejected / invalid - 24
Turnout - 30.61
Labour hold
– Castle (Worthing BC)
Nellie De Goguel (Green) - 166
Tom Taylor (Conservative) - 591
Sam Theodoridi (Labour) - 895
Nick Wiltshire (Lib Dem) - 253
Rejected / invalid - 16
Turnout - 27.69
Labour hold
– Marine (Adur DC)
Kate Davis (Labour) - 283
Bill Harpley (Lib Dem) - 42
Joss Loader (Independent) - 933
Melodie Tyrer (Green) - 120
Rejected / Invalid - 10
Turnout - 39.16
Independent hold
– Northbrook (Worthing BC)
Russ Cochran (Conservative) - 517
James Darrall (Green) - 85
Dom Ford (Labour) - 647
Robin Rogers (Lib Dem) - 103
Rejected / invalid - 6
Turnout - 24.98
Labour gain
– Durrington (Worthing BC)
Michael Donin (Lib Dem) - 168
Josh Harris (Conservative) - 583
Mary Mernagh (Labour) - 538
Jimi Taylor (Green) - 77
Rejected / invalid - 17
Turnout - 30.76
Conservative hold
