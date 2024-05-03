Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Of the 15 seats contested in Adur, Labour candidates were elected in 12, Conservative candidates in one, Greens in one and Independents in one.

The results mean that the council is now made up of 17 Labour members, eight Conservatives, two Greens and two Independents.

Until 2022, the party had never controlled Worthing Borough Council.

The Labour party has taken control of Adur District Council for the first time ever – and retained its hold over Worthing. Photo: Dale Overton

Of the 13 seats being contested, Labour candidates were elected in nine, Conservative candidates in three and Greens in one.

The results mean that the council is now made up of 26 Labour members, nine Conservatives and two Greens.

To see the full ward-by-ward results, visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/elections-and-voting/election-results/2024/.

Here are the results in full.

The Labour party has taken control of Adur District Council for the first time ever – and retained its hold over Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Adur:

– Cokeham (Adur DC)

David Bamber (Britain First) - 131

Carolyn Fuhrmann (Labour) - 407

Cheikh Gueye (Lib Dem) - 70

Daniel Guy (Conservative) - 359

Helen Mears (Green) - 79

Rejected / Invalid - 8

Turnout - 30.51%

Labour gain

– Eastbrook (Adur DC)

Andrew Harvey (Labour) - 596

Kristy Lascelles (Green) - 84

Jill Lennon (Conservative) - 338

Rejected / Invalid - 8

Turnout - 31.20%

Labour gain

– Peverel (Adur DC)

Saffa Jan (Labour) - 514

Eileen Riley (Green) - 71

Tom Smith (Conservative) - 462

Rejected / Invalid - 8

Turnout - 31.80%

Labour gain

– Widewater (Adur DC)

Victoria Benson (Green) - 336

Ann Bridges (Ind) - 281

Patrick Ginnelly (Green) - 346

Pauline Higgins (Lab) - 604

Adrienne Lowe (Lab) - 712

Joe Pannell (Con) - 463

Kirstie Pannell (Con) - 415

Rejected / Invalid - 6

Turnout - 36.03%

Labour gain x2

– St Nicolas (Adur DC)

Stuart Bower (Independent) - 77

James Burrage (Lib Dem) - 47

Tim Higgins (Labour) - 401

Gerry Thompson (Green) - 652

Bob Towner (Conservative) - 447

Rejected / Invalid - 11

Turnout - 50.79%

Green hold

– Mash Barn (Adur DC)

Kevin Elliott (Green) - 84

Mike Mendoza (Conservative) - 296

Sharon Sluman (Labour) - 655

Rejected / Invalid - 12

Turnout - 29.46%

Labour hold

– Southwick (Adur DC)

Robina Baine (Labour) - 780

Jane Mott (Green) - 72

Vicky Parkin (Conservative) - 278

Samuel Welton (Lib Dem) - 86

Rejected / Invalid - 8

Turnout - 35.81

Labour hold

– Southlands (Adur DC)

Matt Fry (Conservative) - 288

Keith Humphrey (Lib Dem) - 71

Deborah Stainforth (Labour) - 540

Troy Wade (Green) - 54

Rejected / Invalid - 14

Turnout - 31.18%

Labour hold

– St Mary’s (Adur DC)

Becky Allinson (Labour) - 945

Angie Buhl-Nielsen (Green) - 255

Vanessa Evans (Conservative) - 314

Jeremy Gardner (Labour) - 858

Rejected / Invalid - 11

Turnout - 35.96%

Labour hold

– Buckingham (Adur DC)

Kevin Boram (Conservative) - 424

Leslie Groves Williams (Green) - 70

Nigel Jenner (Labour) - 681

Ian Jones (Lib Dem) - 164

Rejected / Invalid - 16

Turnout - 43.99

Labour gain

– Hillside (Adur DC)

Nigel Corston (Labour) - 623

Rick Matthews (Conservative) - 451

Russell Whiting (Green) - 74

Rejected / Invalid - 8

Turnout - 34.19

Labour gain

– Churchill (Adur DC)

Mandy Buxton-Andrews (Conservative) - 394

Peter Riley (Green) - 107

Nigel Sweet (Labour) - 411

Rejected / Invalid - 13

Turnout - 27.17

Labour gain

– Marine (Adur DC)

Kate Davis (Labour) - 283

Bill Harpley (Lib Dem) - 42

Joss Loader (Independent) - 933

Melodie Tyrer (Green) - 120

Rejected / Invalid - 10

Turnout - 39.16

Independent hold

– Manor (Adur DC)

Carson Albury (Conservative) - 572

Cheryl Giles (Labour) - 370

Maggie Rumble (Green) - 98

David Thompson (Lib Dem) - 54

Rejected / Invalid - 14

Turnout - 34.42%

Conservative hold

Worthing:

– Salvington (Worthing BC)

Sonya Mallin (Green) - 170

Emma Norton (Lib Dem) - 242

Richard Nowak (Conservative) - 1154

Anthony Squires (Labour) - 847

Rejected / invalid - 22

Turnout - 34.12%

Conservative hold

– Selden (Worthing BC)

Sarah Blake (Conservative) - 529

Christine Brown (Lib Dem) - 157

Clare Marshall (Green) - 193

Jon Roser (Labour) - 1168

Rejected / invalid - 14

Turnout - 33.50%

Labour hold

– Offington (Worthing BC)

Iona Harte (Lib Dem) - 161

Liz Nicholson (Labour) - 782

Steve Rhodes (Green) - 186

Elizabeth Sparkes (Conservative) - 1256

Rejected / invalid - 17

Turnout - 36.81%

Conservative hold

– Tarring (Worthing BC)

Karen Brooks (Green) - 151

Christina Shane-Chan (Conservative) - 337

Lysanne Skinner (Labour) - 1009

Hazel Thorpe (Lib Dem) - 765

Rejected / invalid - 30

Turnout - 35.96

Labour gain

– Marine (Worthing BC)

Beccy Cooper (Labour) - 1501

Julie Dawe (Green) - 198

Oliver Jones (Conservative) - 833

Trudi Starling (Lib Dem) - 149

Rejected / invalid - 18

Turnout - 40.40%

Labour hold

– Goring (Worthing BC)

Ian Davey (Green) - 1696

Merlin Jones (Lib Dem) - 89

Tshepo Skwambane (Labour) - 271

Paisley Thomson (Conservative) - 982

Rejected / invalid - 28

Turnout - 44.51

Green gain

– Gaisford (Worthing BC)

Stephen Carleysmith (Green) - 249

Mark Etchells (Lib Dem) - 158

John Turley (Labour) - 1364

Bryan Turner (Conservative) - 669

Rejected / invalid - 15

Turnout - 35.15%

Labour hold

– Heene (Worthing BC)

Roy Barraclough (Conservative) - 580

Constantine De Goguel (Green) - 232

Tom Ellum (Labour) - 1245

Matt Hoyland (Lib Dem) - 153

Rejected / invalid - 18

Turnout - 33.81

Labour hold

–

Central (Worthing BC)

Diane Guest (Conservative) - 519

David Kingston (Lib Dem) - 156

Jo Paul (Green) - 272

Rosey Whorlow (Labour) - 1372

Rejected / invalid - 27

Turnout - 30.55

Labour hold

–

Broadwater (Worthing BC)

John Apsey (Lib Dem) - 149

Cathy Glynn-Davies (Labour) - 1,218

Valerie Knight (Green) - 190

John Salisbury (Conservative) - 515

Rejected / invalid - 24

Turnout - 30.61

Labour hold

– Castle (Worthing BC)

Nellie De Goguel (Green) - 166

Tom Taylor (Conservative) - 591

Sam Theodoridi (Labour) - 895

Nick Wiltshire (Lib Dem) - 253

Rejected / invalid - 16

Turnout - 27.69

Labour hold

– Northbrook (Worthing BC)

Russ Cochran (Conservative) - 517

James Darrall (Green) - 85

Dom Ford (Labour) - 647

Robin Rogers (Lib Dem) - 103

Rejected / invalid - 6

Turnout - 24.98

Labour gain

– Durrington (Worthing BC)

Michael Donin (Lib Dem) - 168

Josh Harris (Conservative) - 583

Mary Mernagh (Labour) - 538

Jimi Taylor (Green) - 77

Rejected / invalid - 17

Turnout - 30.76