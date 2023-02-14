The building of the closed down UTC in Newhaven will be turned into a multifunctional space by Lewes District Council.

The Council acquired the headlease to the property in July 2022 from the Department of Education, with plans to convert the building into a multi-functional space for marine, commercial, education, and civic purposes.

The UTC building was a University Technical College for students aged 14–18, but was closed in 2019 and has been left unused ever since.

Councillor James MacCleary, Leader of Lewes District Council, said: “This iconic building was once the beating heart of engineering in the area and there remains plenty of evidence of that heritage and history still within its walls. We are now working to breathe new life into this former hub of industry and to see that happen where I live, fills me with immense pride.”

The grade two listed building will be home to education spaces for East Sussex College, Lewes District Council offices, private sector businesses and multi-functional conference and events rooms, such as arts events.

£1.3 million was obtained by the Council from the Getting Building Fund, as well as committing circa £1 million in additional funding. The Council was approached when the college failed, and a negotiation period was entered to buy the building from the Department for Education. The negotiation was completed in July 2022, and the council have released an expression of interest to the private sector for potential uses of the space.

The current project is benefiting from the multi million initial project to turn the dilapidated warehouse into a college, as the large amount of work was left untouched when the site was abandoned.

Furniture and equipment was left behind when the college closed, including thousands of pounds worth of specialist equipment and learning resources. A walk through the building shows old school lockers, desks and even department signs untouched. The council’s plan is to recycle what was left behind, to be reused in the new project or moved to other schools in the area.

Thousands of pounds worth of kitchen equipment left in the ground floor canteen is planned to be put to use as a riverside restaurant or café.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Deputy Leader of Lewes District Council, said: “The council immediately identified the huge potential that this landmark building in Newhaven offers and so it’s very exciting to know that it will be home to commerce, education, science, marine technology and district council services in the near future.”

