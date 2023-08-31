BREAKING
Loxwood landowners object to plans for path which crosses their land

A trio of Loxwood landowners have objected to plans to add a path which crosses their land to the legal record of Public Rights of Way.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:05 BST

An application for the path, which runs through woodland from footpath 795 just outside Pephurst Wood, north-west across Songhurst Furze to footpath 797, has been submitted to West Sussex County Council.

It has been supported by 118 people who say the path has been used by walkers for more than 40 years.

But Ahmed, Nadia and Nigel Danhash, who own the land, have filed an objection with the council, adding that anyone using the path would be trespassing.

Proposed Public Right of Way in Loxwood. Contains OS data © Crown copyright and database rights 2023. Proposed Public Right of Way in Loxwood. Contains OS data © Crown copyright and database rights 2023.
Proposed Public Right of Way in Loxwood. Contains OS data © Crown copyright and database rights 2023.

The matter will be considered by the council’s Planning & Rights Of Way committee on Tuesday (September 5).

In his comments to the council, Nigel Danhash said the woodland had been owned by his family for just under 30 years and the path was a service road used by forestry vehicles and machinery.

He added: “The route was created in order to maintain the woodland and perform woodland operations without endangering the public or infringing on official public rights of way.

“The public have been noted using the service route irregularly on foot and are considered unauthorised users.”

A statement the West Sussex Ramblers said there was ‘significant evidence’ that the route had been used by the public ‘over a considerable period’.

And Loxwood Parish Council added that connecting the two established footpaths created a circular walk through the woods and was ‘a very popular amenity’.

The meeting will start at 10.30am and will be webcast.

