Make way for Binderella and Recyclosaurus Rex!
They were selected by a combination of personnel from Biffa, the council’s contractor, and primary school children. The Mill and Three Bridges schools provided the winning entries.
They will be printed on the front of 16 vehicles used to collect the rubbish, recycling and garden waste.
Councillor Bob Noyce, Cabinet member for Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change said: “Giving each of the collecting lorries a name is a bit of fun but they have an important role to play in maintaining our environment and will become a familiar sight on our streets over the next decade.”
One is named for Reggie the Red, Crawley Town FC’s mascot, and he got to see two of the trucks which will bear his name earlier this year when some of the new fleet visited Broadfield Stadium.
The names are being added to the lorries’ livery and should be seen on rounds during April.
The names are: Bin Diesel, Dusty, Binderella, David Attbinborough, Reggie the Red, Recyclosaurus Rex, The Incredible Bulk, Green Bin Buster, Bindiana Jones, Recycling Southgate, Romesh Recyclenation, Rosie, Lord of the Bins, Green Goblin, Obi-Wan Binobi, The Binions.