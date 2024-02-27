Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The budget received unanimous support during a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (February 27) where a 2.99 per cent increase in council tax was also approved.

The change means the council’s portion of the average Band D bill will rise by £5.41 to £186.48 for the year.

On top of that, residents will be billed an extra 4.99 per cent by the county council, taking its portion to £1,714.95, with Sussex Police adding an increase of 5.4 per cent, taking the force’s portion to £252.91.

Adrian Moss, Chichester District Council

The precepts for the parish and town councils will increase by 9.77 per cent, taking their portion of the average Band D bill to £83.30.

Adrian Moss, leader of the district council, said: “To help those most affected by the council tax increase, this council will offer up to 100 per cent support under the Council Tax Reduction Scheme so the most vulnerable residents in the district will be protected from this increase.”

The final financial settlements for each local authority were published by the government on February 5, the day before the cabinet considered the draft budget report.

Chichester was given another £149,195.

Mr Moss said the council was ‘grateful’ to receive the money but added: “What all councils need is real certainty. The late confirmation of the government’s financial settlement is unhelpful.

“This administration does call on the government to provide us with more budget certainty, providing a long-term view of the financial settlement and not leaving it until December to provide us with the draft figures and a final settlement in February.

“This is totally unfair in terms of creating a balanced budget in time.”

But balance the budget they did.

It includes a number of items aimed at helping people through the cost of living crisis.

There will be £210,000 for the Supporting You team, which helps people with issues such as budgeting and gives advice on debt, employment and health and well-being.

Another £100,000 will be added to the discretionary housing payments pot to help those most in need with their rent.

There was also a boost for the council’s green responsibilities.

The growth and sustainability operational budget, which helps businesses to reduce their carbon footprints, will receive £100,000 plus £58,800 to pay for an officer.

And the biodiversity strategy and such ongoing work will benefit by £35,000.

Mr Moss said: “These proposals are linked to our corporate plan objectives and ensure the budget proposed is compassionate for those most in need in our community, protecting our environment and the local economy, whilst remaining in line with our key financial principles that the spending plans are robust and are absolutely sustainable.”

The budget also includes £22,500 – £15,000 in 2024/25 and £7,500 in 2025/26 – to continue the Think Family initiative at Bourne Community College.

The initiative provides support for those in need, including the children of military personnel and gypsy and traveller families.

Full funding was due to end in August but the reduced amounts were added to the budget with the college expected to plug the gap.