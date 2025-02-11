May elections should continue ‘unfettered’ says Arun leader

Arun District Council leaders have responded to the government’s Sussex devolution greenlight.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner brought Sussex onto the government’s devolution priority programme (DPP) on Wednesday, February 5, postponing upcoming West Sussex County Council elections in May.

Devolution plans will see East and West Sussex County Councils, and Brighton and Hove City Councils combined into one strategic authority, with second tier authorities like Arun to be merged into roughly three unitary authorities.

Arun District Council leader Martin Lury (LDem, Bersted) said while he was supportive of the greater devolution, the speed of the government’s plans had been ‘breakneck’. He added elections should proceed ‘unfettered’ in May.

“Any reorganisation of current governance should follow a period of proper consultation with residents, businesses, elected representatives and stakeholders”, he said.

“Reorganisation was not explicit in the Labour Party’s manifesto, so we have to question what mandate they have for its imposition, a radical change which could have unforeseen consequences for both residents and businesses alike.

“The cost of proposed reorganisation has not been set out, but just realigning different IT systems as councils amalgamate in a unitary authority will take years and any savings will be a long time coming!

“One has to fear for the sense of identity that could be diminished in any transition to unitaries where councillors will have more residents to look after in their area.”

Arun’s Labour Leader Mike Northeast (Lab, Courtwick with Toddington) told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the plans were ‘well overdue’ and would be good for employment and furthering the existing education industry in the district.

“We’ve got quite a good income stream now and it will enable the new council to prioritise and spread the investment along the whole coast so that we all benefit”, he said.

“Tourism for instance. Arun, it’s not an area, it’s difficult to market. But as a Sussex coast, I think we’d have a better say in getting money for those types of things.

“If you look at other unitary authorities across the country, areas still keep their identities, you just work in a bigger area and you have more opportunities”.

Elections for the mayor of the new Sussex wide authority are set to take place in May 2026.

Arun Conservative, Green and Independent leaders were approached for comment.