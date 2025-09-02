Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: A busy September ahead!

Despite the not so favourable weather conditions, our BMX Stunt Show managed to go ahead in the Town Centre on Friday.

The performers were absolutely superb and those that had braved the elements to come and take a look for themselves seemed equally as impressed! A big thank you to ‘MBE’ for sharing their talents with us as well as to our Events and Town Force teams for pulling together a very enjoyable, new event for Bognor Regis. A great day all round!

A reminder that the ‘Bognorphenia Annual Weekend’ takes place this weekend, with a range of entertainment including live music on offer at the Bognor Regis Youth and Community Centre and Hampshire Avenue Playing Field. Full details can be found on their website: www.bognorphenia.org.uk

Also coming up during September is this year’s Southdown’s Music Festival which will be hitting the Town Centre and seafront areas between Friday 19th and Sunday 21st September. Proudly supported by Bognor Regis Town Council through our Partnership Funding programme and now in its second decade, this year promises to be another fantastic event for our Town, with a full and varied programme planned over the three-days, to suit all tastes. To see all that’s on offer and to purchase your tickets, please visit their website www.southdownsfolkfest.co.uk.

Coinciding with the Southdowns Music Festival, our latest ‘Councillor Drop-In Surgery’ will be happening on Friday 19th September, outside the Railway Station between 12pm and 2pm. My fellow Town Councillors and I will be in the Town Council branded gazebo, awaiting your visit, so please, if you have any questions or concerns with anything to do with your Town, come and have a chat with us. If we can’t help you there and then, we will endeavour to come back to you or signpost you as appropriate. We always have great interaction at these in-person public events, and we hope this time will be no different.

Another diary date for what is shaping up to be a busy month - the Bognor Regis Puppet Party is back on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th September, providing a weekend of free fun-filled entertainment. The Town Crier and I are looking forward to parading through the Town Centre with the Punch and Judy puppets themselves, before the event officially opens at 11am on the Saturday. Sponsored by Bognor Regis Town Council, this year’s event looks to build on the success of 2024, featuring marionettes, clowns, magicians and musicians and of course the world-famous Punch and Judy, in some of the funniest Punch and Judy Shows in the country, presented by members of The Punch and Judy Club and the Bognor Regis Heritage and Arts Partnership Board. Based at the Royal Norfolk Hotel, come and join in the fun and antics between 11am and 5pm, across the course of the weekend. As part of the Bognor Regis Puppet Party weekend and building on the success of last year’s screening of ‘Labyrinth’, on Saturday 27th September, the Picturedrome Cinema will be broadcasting the 1986 classic film ’Little Shop of Horrors’. The evening starts at 7pm where audiences will be joined by puppeteers who worked on the film as guest speakers. After the screening there will be the chance to meet the puppet performers, and a signing session in the foyer of the cinema. Tickets are now on sale at the Picturedrome Cinema.

The closing date for applications for the Deputy Clerk role at the Town Council is fast approaching. If you have experience of working in local government and are looking for an exciting new opportunity with an excellent benefits package, then this role could be of interest to you. The closing date for applications is 9am this Monday 8th September 2025. The application form, and further details can be found on our website: www.bognorregis.gov.uk.