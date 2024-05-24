Message to residents from the Mayor of Hailsham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On accepting the chain of office of Town Mayor and Chairman of Hailsham Town Council for a sixth year at the Annual Meeting held last Wednesday [22 May], Councillor Paul Holbrook said that his long-term vision is for a town that is community-driven with a positive and co-operative mindset, and stated that it will be another busy year ahead for the Town Council.

"As Town Mayor and Chairman for another term, I look forward to contributing to the Council's future achievements, including continuing to work hard for our residents to make further significant improvements to our services, finding more efficient ways to carry out our activities and make front-line operations as efficient as possible.

As we all know, due to the cost-of-living crisis, several changes have affected the Town Council, and we have all had to work hard - and under greater constraint than usual. These changes include a significant increase in the cost of utilities across most of our sites which we maintain for residents, in addition to an increase in other running costs across the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the course of the next year, myself, my fellow town councillors and council staff will continue to work meticulously to ensure that we provide value for money for residents and make further improvements to our services.

Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Paul Holbrook

The Town Council's long-term vision is for a town that is community-driven - with a positive and co-operative mindset - and your Town Council certainly remains busy working towards that.

In many ways, the next year (like the last) will be one of change for the Town Council and to some extent, our town as a whole. That said, we will continue to work in partnership with residents, stakeholders and the community at large to meet the infrastructure needs of the town's increasing population and set a positive course for the coming year.

In terms of my role as Town Mayor, I feel honoured once again to be able to represent the people of Hailsham and hope to meet members of the local community at future civic engagements, whilst helping to raise the profile of local charities, community groups and voluntary organisations - all of which work selflessly to help others and make individuals' lives just that much better and brighter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lot can be achieved in our town and, as mayor, I will endeavour to work with different groups of people to overcome the challenges we face now and in the future, especially moving forward and seeing us through the cost-of-living crisis. Hailsham is a special place, and I will work hard to ensure that it remains so.