Mid Sussex Councillors to have basic allowances increased by 3.4%

Mid Sussex district councillors are to have their basic allowances increased by 3.4%. But the allowances they receive for special responsibilities have been frozen.

The decision was made during a meeting of the full council.

The basic allowance, which is received by all councillors, will increase from £5,700pa to £5,893.80pa. The rise was recommended in a report from the Independent Remuneration Panel, chaired by Paul Goldfinch.

While happy to see that increase approved, leader Robert Eggleston suggested that the Special Responsibility Allowances – which are paid to the likes of committee chairs and vice-chairs, the leader, and the chairman of the council – stay as they are.

Mr Eggleston said they were already in line with those offered by other similar councils.

The freeze will save the council just over £2,500

He added: “I know that the savings involved are modest, but I do think it sends a signal to our community that we don’t just increase allowances for the sake of it.”

Simon Hicks, cabinet member for finance, revenues & benefits, said: it was important that the basic allowances were set at a reasonable rate to allow members to be able to fulfil their responsibilities as councillors without incurring financial loss.

He added: “At the same time I’m acutely aware of the broader economic pressures and the financial uncertainty facing the council.

“By choosing not to increase the special responsibility allowances, we are demonstrating our commitment to fiscal restraint and acknowledging that we too must make savings where possible.”

Christopher Phillips (Ind, Copthorne & Worth) raised a concern that freezing the allowances now would lead to ‘more substantial and slightly more embarrassing’ allowances later down the line.

The district council reviews its allowances every two years. Mr Eggleston said that, with the council set to become part of a unitary authority in 2028, it might be decided in 2027 that changing the allowances with so little time left would be inappropriate.