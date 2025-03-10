Mid Sussex District Council agrees to give more than £250,000 for community hall extension in West Sussex

Mid Sussex District Council has agreed to hand over more than £250,000 for an extension to a Hassocks community hall.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money, which was approved by the cabinet grants panel on Monday (March 10), will be used to add extra toilets and storage facilities to Adastra Hall, in Keymer Road, to meet increased demand.

It will be taken from S106 funds – contributions paid by developers who have been allowed to build in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project – which will see the toilet facilities increased to seven unisex cubicles and two disabled bays with baby changing facilities – has planning permission.

Adastra Hall, Hassocks. Image: GoogleMaps

The panel also agreed that Worth Parish Council should be given another year to install a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) at Copthorne Recreation Ground.

In February 2024, the panel approved an award of £164,300 to pay for the installation, subject to planning permission. That permission was granted but delays caused by a drainage survey meant the parish council could not meet the 12-month deadline to complete the work.

The panel agreed to increase the deadline by 12 months, allowing the MUGA to be installed alongside other work planned for the recreation ground.