Mid Sussex District Council agrees to give more than £250,000 for community hall extension in West Sussex
The money, which was approved by the cabinet grants panel on Monday (March 10), will be used to add extra toilets and storage facilities to Adastra Hall, in Keymer Road, to meet increased demand.
It will be taken from S106 funds – contributions paid by developers who have been allowed to build in the area.
The project – which will see the toilet facilities increased to seven unisex cubicles and two disabled bays with baby changing facilities – has planning permission.
The panel also agreed that Worth Parish Council should be given another year to install a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) at Copthorne Recreation Ground.
In February 2024, the panel approved an award of £164,300 to pay for the installation, subject to planning permission. That permission was granted but delays caused by a drainage survey meant the parish council could not meet the 12-month deadline to complete the work.
The panel agreed to increase the deadline by 12 months, allowing the MUGA to be installed alongside other work planned for the recreation ground.