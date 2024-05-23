Mid Sussex District Council increases budget for Hickman’s Lane Pavilion refurbishment - but hasn’t said by how much

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mid Sussex District Council has increased the budget for the refurbishment of Hickman’s Lane Pavilion but hasn’t said by how much.

Work at the pavilion, in Lindfield, is being delivered in phases, with the first being last year’s refurbishment of the central social space.

The council’s 2022/23 corporate plan included £50,000 for that phase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second phase will cover wider ranging improvements to the sports facilities, including a viewing terrace, a new kitchen and toilets, a storeroom, and the revamping of the changing rooms.

Hickmans Lane Pavilion. Image: GoogleMaps

During a meeting of the cabinet, members were told that the budget of £195,000 currently in the 2024/25 capital programme would have to be increased.

It had comprised £45,000 of S106 funding – contributions from developers – and an assumed grant of £150,000 from the Football Foundation.

A report to the cabinet said: “Since the project was first conceived in 2021, the construction market has seen significant inflationary pressures, and the original budget for the project is no longer sufficient to deliver the proposed improvements, despite significant value engineering.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting moved into closed session to discuss the matter, meaning the public was not allowed to see what was going on.

They also discussed delegating authority to the director of people & commercial services to award the contract for the work to the preferred bidder once a tendering process has been completed.

A council spokesman said: “The item was in exempt as it specifically referred to the terms of a procurement, including the cost implications, as per the recommendations in the open paper.

“This is in line with all procurement papers where commercially sensitive information is not made publicly available prior to a tender process.”