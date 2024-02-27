Mid Sussex District Council to vote on budget

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Liberal Democrat-led joint administration plans to increase investment in food waste recycling and the district’s parks and open spaces, and will also invest in more temporary accommodation to help homeless residents stay in the district.

The council is also launching graduate recruitment and apprenticeship schemes to increase employment opportunities for young people in the district and for the first time the council will become a real living wage employer for directly employed staff.

While many councils are having to make cuts in services and some authorities like Woking, Thurrock and Birmingham are even declaring themselves to be effectively bankrupt, Mid Sussex District Council will be able to balance the books this year, maintaining and investing in its services through a combination of a small rise in fees and charges, a below inflation Council Tax rise of 2.95% and a draw from our savings and investment income.

Cllr Robert Eggleston, Leader of Mid Sussex District Council.

Speaking in advance of the budget, Cllr Robert Eggleston, Leader of the District Council said: “When we took control of the council alongside our Independent colleagues in May 2023, we inherited a difficult situation of high inflation, more than a decade of underfunding of local authorities by the Conservative government and the threat of a £3m + cut in our income. It means we inherited a £12m deficit in the 4-year Corporate Plan.

“Against this backdrop, we have found a way to still invest in the services our residents value and need.

“I am delighted therefore that we will be expanding our food waste trial in advance of the required national roll out, investing in a 10-year plan of improvements to our parks and open spaces, and increasing support for our homeless and insecurely housed residents by buying more houses for temporary accommodation so they can stay in Mid Sussex closer to their families, children’s schools and jobs.

“Councillors from all groups and across the district were invited to work with us on the broad shape of the budget. The budget that we will recommend to Council this week has been scrutinised and supported by councillors from across the political spectrum at each stage.