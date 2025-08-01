Mid Sussex leader urges residents to take part in local government survey
The survey, which ends on Wednesday August 13, concerns Local Government Reorganisation, which will eventually see the district council absorbed into a larger unitary authority.
Council leader Robert Eggleston said: “I encourage the communities and businesses of Mid Sussex to take part in the survey and share their views about the services they receive and what is important to them.
“We need to hear from as many people as possible, so we can factor their views into our work to reorganise councils in West Sussex.”
So far, more than 4,500 people across West Sussex have taken part, sharing their views on the council services they use and how they believe local councils should be structured in the future.
The government has asked councils to explore how Local Government Reorganisation could work in the area, with the aim of creating a new unitary council model, or models – replacing the current two-tier system with a single-tier council responsible for all local services.
The councils in the area have been working together on the issue. Once the business case has been submitted on September 26, the government will begin a formal consultation process, with a decision expected in the spring of 2026.
The survey can be found at www.shapingwestsussex.org .
For more information visit Local government reorganisation – Mid Sussex District Council.
