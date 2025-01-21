Mid Sussex pub applies to extend opening hours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An application to extend a pub’s opening hours is to be considered by Mid Sussex District Council

The request for The Six Gold Martlets, in Church Walk, Burgess Hill, will be decided by the licensing committee on Tuesday (January 28).

The pub currently opens from 7.30am to 11.30pm Monday to Wednesday, 7am to 11.30pm on Thursday, 7am to 1am Friday and Saturday, and 8am to 11.30pm on Sunday.

Now JD Wetherspoon wants to extend the opening hours to 12.30am Sunday to Thursday, and 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Six Gold Martlets. Image: Mid Sussex District Council

The application also asks for permission to sell alcohol until midnight on Sunday to Thursday, and until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, and late-night refreshment until 12.30am on Sunday to Thursday, and 1.30am on Friday and Saturday.

Only one objection – from Burgess Hill Town Council – was received by the district council.

It stated: “The premises is town centre but there are a lot of flats in the town centre. Late-night venues add to noise and light pollution when customers leave the venue, inevitably causing disturbance as doors are opened and closed.

“We would contend that lengthening the opening hours for this venue will cause a public nuisance to the surrounding residents.

“The existing disturbance is not unreasonable as it is a town centre venue, however while it is only half an hour extension that is sought we believe that this takes the disturbances to an unreasonable time.”